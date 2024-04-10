US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 26977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.39.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.