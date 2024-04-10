Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70,359 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

