United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.04. 2,064,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,797,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

