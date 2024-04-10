Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $81.78 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ultra has a market cap of $81.78 million and $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,644.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.12 or 0.00901949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00135116 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23047668 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,653,783.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

