UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 2,004,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,217,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

