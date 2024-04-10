UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.49. 1,701,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,107,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

