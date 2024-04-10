UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

UDR Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UDR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after acquiring an additional 984,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

