Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.95 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 9,955,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,905,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.