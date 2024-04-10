U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,767. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Gold

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.