Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $12.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TWO stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $46,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $494,908. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

