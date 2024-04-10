Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $365,655. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

