Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 1,094,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,729. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

