Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWLVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,048. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

