Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWLVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,048. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twelve Seas Investment Company II
- Trading Halts Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.