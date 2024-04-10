Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

