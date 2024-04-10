Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

