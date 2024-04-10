Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.