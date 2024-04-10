Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

TGT opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

