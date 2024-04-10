Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

