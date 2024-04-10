Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

