Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.03. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

