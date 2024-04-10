TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.23 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $148.23 million and $20.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,114,091,253 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,114,091,253.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13667739 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $22,947,504.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

