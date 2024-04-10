Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.89. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$44.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.72371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

