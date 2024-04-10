Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.92

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 523196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

