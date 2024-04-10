Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %
Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,663. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.