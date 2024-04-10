Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,663. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

