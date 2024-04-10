Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Plans Dividend of $0.88

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYBT remained flat at $94.00 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

