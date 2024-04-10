Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Trex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. Trex has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.