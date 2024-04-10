Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 500 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,908 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

