Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,721 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 878,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,803,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.