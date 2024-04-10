Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,721 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 878,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,803,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

