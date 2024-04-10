Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,114 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 224,815 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

