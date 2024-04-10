Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 7,751 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 11.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 70.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,071 shares of company stock worth $3,776,709. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

