Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 203,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

