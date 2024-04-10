Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 1,113,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,331. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

