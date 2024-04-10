Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $201.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

