Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.42% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

