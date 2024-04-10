Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $728,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 231.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $312.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 863.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

