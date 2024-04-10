Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

