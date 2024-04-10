Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 32,946 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4,544.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

