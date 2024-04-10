Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.60

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$133.60 and last traded at C$133.57, with a volume of 18347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

