Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.82

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 3032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
