TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 16872625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

