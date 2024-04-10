Tobam Sells 314 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $618.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.03 and a 200-day moving average of $502.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.