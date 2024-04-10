Tobam Sells 1,045 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,393,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 565.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

