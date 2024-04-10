Tobam Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

ICE opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

