Tobam Purchases 1,026 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tobam grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

