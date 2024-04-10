Tobam Has $941,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

