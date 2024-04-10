Tobam Has $334,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,659 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

