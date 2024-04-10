Tobam Buys 2,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tobam lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

