Tobam Acquires 638 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day moving average is $222.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

