TMC the metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMC)

NASDAQ:TMC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 5,306,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,147. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $607.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 142.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 93.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

