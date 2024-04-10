TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $243,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,567.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,018 shares of company stock worth $786,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
