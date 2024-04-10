TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $243,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,567.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,018 shares of company stock worth $786,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

